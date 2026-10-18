The Last Avenger

83% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Inside the rise and collapse of the Navy's stealth carrier dream.
This two-part series unpacks the story of the US Navy's ambitious carrier-based stealth aircraft, from its bold promise to its failure. Through the program's cost overruns, delays, secrecy, and design challenges, you will see why the project never flew. Sign up to watch a revealing look at how military innovation can unravel.
Episode guide2 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free