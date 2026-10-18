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The Last Avenger

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Inside the rise and collapse of the Navy's stealth carrier dream.

This two-part series unpacks the story of the US Navy's ambitious carrier-based stealth aircraft, from its bold promise to its failure. Through the program's cost overruns, delays, secrecy, and design challenges, you will see why the project never flew. Sign up to watch a revealing look at how military innovation can unravel.

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2 episodes

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