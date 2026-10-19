Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

The Missing Century Fighters: XF-103

100% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside the fighter concept that chased Mach 3 and vanished.

Discover why the XF-103 captivated the U.S. Air Force for more than a decade as engineers pursued an interceptor far ahead of its time. This film examines Alexander Kartveli's radical design, from dual-cycle propulsion to titanium construction, and reveals how one canceled aircraft helped define the limits of Cold War fighter ambition.

Love The Missing Century Fighters: XF-103? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond The Missing Century Fighters: XF-103, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.