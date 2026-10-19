The Missing Century Fighters: XF-103

Curiosity Original
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Inside the fighter concept that chased Mach 3 and vanished.
Discover why the XF-103 captivated the U.S. Air Force for more than a decade as engineers pursued an interceptor far ahead of its time. This film examines Alexander Kartveli's radical design, from dual-cycle propulsion to titanium construction, and reveals how one canceled aircraft helped define the limits of Cold War fighter ambition.
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