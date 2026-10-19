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The Gift

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How one British engine sale reshaped Cold War air combat.

Unpack the postwar decision to sell advanced British jet engines to the Soviet Union, and how that choice helped power the MiG-15 over Korea. Through politics, technology, and wartime pressure, this film reveals how a single trade deal echoed across early jet warfare. Sign up to see the full chain of events come into focus.

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