The Remarkable Aerovan

Curiosity Original
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A visionary wartime cargo plane fights bureaucracy, setbacks, and time.
Discover how George Miles conceived a low-loading, multipurpose freighter in 1944, then fought political barriers and postwar hardship to keep it flying. This film reveals the Aerovan’s ingenious design, its global sales, and how its ideas echoed in later cargo aircraft, offering a rewarding look at innovation that nearly changed aviation history.
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