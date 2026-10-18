The Fighter Mafia

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Inside the Pentagon plot that turned a prototype into the F-16.
Uncover how a renegade group of Pentagon strategists challenged Air Force orthodoxy to create a lightweight dogfighter shaped by Vietnam-era lessons and fierce rivalry with the Navy. Through secret studies, fly-offs, and bureaucratic battles, this series reveals how the YF-16 emerged and why its story still rewards anyone drawn to military innovation and power struggles.
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