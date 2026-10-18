Return of the Lightweight Fighter

96% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
How nimble warplanes changed air combat from the Zero to the F-16.
Explore how lightweight fighters repeatedly challenged the belief that bigger aircraft were better, from the Mitsubishi Zero in World War II to the F-16 Fighting Falcon. This series reveals the designs, tactics, and hard lessons that reshaped aerial combat across decades. Sign up to see why agility, economy, and maneuverability kept returning to the center of military aviation.
Episode guide2 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free