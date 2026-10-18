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Return of the Lightweight Fighter

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How nimble warplanes changed air combat from the Zero to the F-16.

Explore how lightweight fighters repeatedly challenged the belief that bigger aircraft were better, from the Mitsubishi Zero in World War II to the F-16 Fighting Falcon. This series reveals the designs, tactics, and hard lessons that reshaped aerial combat across decades. Sign up to see why agility, economy, and maneuverability kept returning to the center of military aviation.

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2 episodes

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