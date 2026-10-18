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Supersonic

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Britain's secret race to shatter the sound barrier takes shape.

Explore the wartime push to build a 1,000 mile per hour aircraft as British engineers respond to reports of a Nazi supersonic threat. Through jet breakthroughs, radical design choices, and the fate of the Miles M.52, this series reveals how the future of aerial warfare was forged. Sign up to see the technical risks, rivalries, and turning points unfold.

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2 episodes

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