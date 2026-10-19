Concorde: Supersonic Success

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Twice the speed of sound, built on ambition, rivalry, and risk.
Discover how Britain and France joined forces in the 1960s to build a supersonic airliner that captured the world's imagination. This film follows the engineering breakthroughs, Cold War pressure, and economic setbacks that shaped Concorde's rise and complicated legacy. Sign up to see why this aircraft became both a technological marvel and a national symbol.
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