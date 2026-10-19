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Rainbow 5

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A leaked war plan reveals how America prepared to confront Hitler.

This documentary examines the secret Rainbow Five plan, as Roosevelt's administration weighed what men, materials, and long-range bombers would be needed to defeat Nazi Germany. As isolationist sentiment collides with rearmament and a pivotal leak, the story shows how strategic air power became central to America's war planning, making each turn in policy and preparation worth following.

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