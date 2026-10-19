The Hütter Brothers

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Two Austrian aviators reshape wartime aircraft through radical, high-stakes design.
Explore how brothers Wolfgang and Ulrich Hutter brought glider-bred ingenuity to World War II aviation, from unconventional dive bombers to high-altitude night fighter concepts. Drawing on real aircraft projects and shifting wartime demands, this film reveals how bold engineering ideas collided with military urgency. Sign up to see a lesser-known story of innovation under pressure.
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