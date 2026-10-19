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Engines of Change

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How a British engine transformed an American fighter into legend.

Discover how the Fw 190 forced Britain and America to combine two breakthrough designs, the P-51 Mustang and the supercharged Merlin engine. Tracing the evolution of aircraft power and performance, this film reveals why that partnership reshaped the air war over Europe. Sign up to see the engineering decisions and wartime urgency that made the difference.

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