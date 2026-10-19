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Straight as an Arrow

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Inside the race to build Nazi Germany's fastest piston-engine warplane.

Explore the secret history of the Dornier 335, a radical push-pull aircraft designed to outrun Allied planes as the war turned against Germany. The film reveals how bold engineering, shifting priorities, and a collapsing war machine shaped a project with remarkable speed but too little time. Sign up to see how innovation and history collide in the skies of World War II.

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