The Comet Bomber

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When Britain entered the jet age, atomic strategy took wing.
Discover how the pioneering de Havilland Comet inspired a proposed jet bomber as Britain raced to build its own nuclear deterrent. Set against rising Cold War tensions, the film connects aviation innovation, military urgency, and the high stakes of postwar power. Sign up to see how one groundbreaking airliner nearly became the front line of atomic defense.
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