Where Britain’s first jet ignites a race to master the sky.
Discover how Britain’s 1941 Gloster E.28/39 flight launched a technological breakthrough and a decade of daring engineering. This film follows the designers, engines, and hazardous test flights that shaped early British jets, from the Meteor to the Vampire. Sign up to see how raw innovation transformed flight forever.
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