Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Lightning Strikes

94% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Britain's Mach 2 interceptor rises from Cold War urgency to legend.

Discover how the English Electric Lightning became the RAF's answer to Cold War air defense, with stacked engines, blistering climb rates, and unmistakable design. This film traces its evolution from radical prototype to frontline interceptor, revealing why its speed, power, and staying legacy still command attention. Sign up to see a British aircraft that pushed performance to the edge.

Love Lightning Strikes? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Lightning Strikes, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.