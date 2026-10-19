Lightning Strikes

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Britain's Mach 2 interceptor rises from Cold War urgency to legend.
Discover how the English Electric Lightning became the RAF's answer to Cold War air defense, with stacked engines, blistering climb rates, and unmistakable design. This film traces its evolution from radical prototype to frontline interceptor, revealing why its speed, power, and staying legacy still command attention. Sign up to see a British aircraft that pushed performance to the edge.
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