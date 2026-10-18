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Crime Inc.

90% loved this13 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside notorious felonies, from political violence to celebrity crime sprees.

Explore the crimes that gripped headlines, from assassination attempts and terror attacks to infamous outlaw legends and celebrity convictions. This series examines both the felonies and the criminal minds behind them, revealing how shocking cases can shape public memory. Sign up to watch stories that are as unsettling as they are absorbing.

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13 episodes

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