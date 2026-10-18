American Forest Fires

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Inside the policy failures and hard choices behind America’s megafires.
This series examines why wildfires in the American West have grown more frequent and destructive, tracing the roles of fire suppression, forest management, drought, weather, and human ignition. You will explore how Native burning practices, modern bureaucracy, and new prevention strategies collide, revealing a crisis with profound consequences for forests, communities, and the future.
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