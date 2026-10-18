Heroes of the Deep

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Brave Baltic divers descend into murky depths where war’s remnants still wait.
This series follows expert divers into the Baltic Sea as they investigate hidden traces of war beneath cold, opaque water. Alongside the danger and precision of salvage work, you uncover how each descent reveals stories, hazards, and the sea itself. Sign up to see real underwater missions turn history into tense, unforgettable discovery.
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