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World's Most Dangerous Railway Lines

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Across ice, oceans, and wilderness, railways defy the planet's harshest terrain.

Explore extraordinary rail lines built through alpine snow, unstable mountains, African savanna, and the Indian Ocean. This series reveals the engineering, history, and daily risks behind routes shaped by bridges, tunnels, landslides, storms, and extreme weather. Sign up to see how trains still connect communities across some of the world's most unforgiving landscapes.

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3 episodes

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