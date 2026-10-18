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Deadly Roads

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On the world's most perilous roads, every mile tests human nerve.

Explore the vital routes that connect remote mountains, crowded cities, and isolated communities, where travel, trade, and survival often depend on roads shadowed by constant danger. Through firsthand stories from drivers, commuters, and rescuers, this series reveals why people keep returning to these unforgiving passages. Sign up to witness the human stakes behind every bend.

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4 episodes

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