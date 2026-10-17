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Cooking with Wine

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Savor France through regional wines, rustic kitchens, and deeply rooted recipes.

Chef Kate Hill cooks through the regions of France, revealing how French wine shapes local food, technique, and flavor. From rustic sauces to place-based ingredients, the series offers a richer understanding of French cooking that rewards curiosity as much as appetite. Sign up to see how each region comes alive at the table.

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1 episode

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