Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Inheriting the Future

100% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Bourgogne's next generation reimagines a legendary wine region.

This film examines the rising winemakers of Bourgogne, France, and how they are shaping what comes next in one of the world's most storied wine regions. Discover how a place defined by centuries of excellence can still evolve, and why watching this new generation confront that challenge is so compelling.

Love Inheriting the Future? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Inheriting the Future, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.