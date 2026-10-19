Inheriting the Future

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Bourgogne's next generation reimagines a legendary wine region.
This film examines the rising winemakers of Bourgogne, France, and how they are shaping what comes next in one of the world's most storied wine regions. Discover how a place defined by centuries of excellence can still evolve, and why watching this new generation confront that challenge is so compelling.
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