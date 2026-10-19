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Monkey Town: The Trial of John T. Scopes

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Inside Dayton's courtroom, science and faith collide under a national spotlight.

This documentary examines the 1925 Scopes trial in Dayton, Tennessee, where Clarence Darrow and William Jennings Bryan turned a local case into a national showdown over evolution. See how a struggling town, a teacher caught in the middle, and a media spectacle helped reshape the debate over American education.

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