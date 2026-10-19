New Life: The Great Smoky Mountains

Curiosity Original
97% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Beyond the blue haze, a hidden web of life comes into focus.
Look past the iconic vistas and black bear sightings to discover one of the planet's most biologically diverse ecosystems. This film reveals the scientists racing to document thousands of species, many still unaccounted for, while growing environmental pressure threatens what few visitors ever notice. Sign up to see the Smokies with sharper eyes and a deeper sense of what is at stake.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free