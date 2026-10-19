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New Life: The Great Smoky Mountains

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Beyond the blue haze, a hidden web of life comes into focus.

Look past the iconic vistas and black bear sightings to discover one of the planet's most biologically diverse ecosystems. This film reveals the scientists racing to document thousands of species, many still unaccounted for, while growing environmental pressure threatens what few visitors ever notice. Sign up to see the Smokies with sharper eyes and a deeper sense of what is at stake.

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