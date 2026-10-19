White Lightning and the Thunder Road

Curiosity Original
97% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Moonshine, mountain roads, and the outlaw trail that helped shape stock car racing.
Discover how Appalachian moonshining grew from settler survival into a Prohibition-fueled underground economy, then follow the dangerous route known as Thunder Road from Kentucky to Knoxville. Along the way, this film connects bootleggers, organized crime, and the driving skills that later fed the rise of NASCAR, making each chapter richer than the last.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free