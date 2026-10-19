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White Lightning and the Thunder Road

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Moonshine, mountain roads, and the outlaw trail that helped shape stock car racing.

Discover how Appalachian moonshining grew from settler survival into a Prohibition-fueled underground economy, then follow the dangerous route known as Thunder Road from Kentucky to Knoxville. Along the way, this film connects bootleggers, organized crime, and the driving skills that later fed the rise of NASCAR, making each chapter richer than the last.

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