Over the Edge: Steep Creek Kayaking

Curiosity Original
99% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Where Appalachia's narrow drops forged the daring art of steep creek kayaking.
Discover how a 1970s counterculture gathering helped shape the whitewater industry and a distinctly Appalachian style of kayaking. Through vertical drops, tight corridors, evolving boat design, and the legendary Green River race, this film reveals why paddlers keep returning to some of the sport's most demanding water. Sign up to see the history, skill, and risk that define this community.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free