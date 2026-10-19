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Over the Edge: Steep Creek Kayaking

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Where Appalachia's narrow drops forged the daring art of steep creek kayaking.

Discover how a 1970s counterculture gathering helped shape the whitewater industry and a distinctly Appalachian style of kayaking. Through vertical drops, tight corridors, evolving boat design, and the legendary Green River race, this film reveals why paddlers keep returning to some of the sport's most demanding water. Sign up to see the history, skill, and risk that define this community.

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