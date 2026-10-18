The Control of Water: The Story of the TVA

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How one river system rewired the rural South and reshaped America.
Explore how the Tennessee Valley Authority transformed Appalachia in the 1930s by harnessing the watersheds draining the Great Smoky Mountains. This documentary traces the fight over public power, the rise of hydroelectric complexes, and the far-reaching changes in electricity, flood control, and navigation. Sign up to see how control of water helped spark the South's economy.
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