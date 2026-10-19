The Clinton 12: Breaking Through Hate

Curiosity Original
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Twelve students faced mobs and martial law to desegregate a Southern school.
This documentary reveals how 12 Black students entered Clinton High School in 1956 and confronted protests, violence, and the limits of military protection. As the story traces bombings, community resistance, and historic firsts in the civil rights era, it offers a gripping, essential chapter of American history worth uncovering.
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