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Forest Fugitive: The Hunt for Eric Rudolph

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Inside the five-year manhunt that ended behind a grocery store.

Explore how suspected bomber Eric Robert Rudolph vanished into the mountains of North Carolina and Georgia, evading one of the largest manhunts in U.S. law enforcement history. This film traces the bombings, the hunt through the Nantahala National Forest, and the quiet overnight patrol that finally ended it. Sign up to see how a sprawling national search narrowed to one unforgettable arrest.

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