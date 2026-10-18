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4th & Forever: Muck City

96% loved this8 episodes4KCC
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In Florida's sugar fields, football decides pride, future, and legacy.

Step inside Muck City, where two Florida high schools clash in a rivalry shaped by fierce community pride and an extraordinary pipeline to football's highest level. Across Pahokee and Belle Glade, the series follows players and coaches as every game carries dreams, pressure, and the weight of one final play. Sign up to witness the stakes behind every snap.

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8 episodes

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