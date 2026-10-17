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4th & Forever

94% loved this10 episodes4KCC
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Where Friday night football carries the weight of entire futures.

Step inside Long Beach Polytechnic High School, where a storied football program collides with the pressures of family, violence, scholarships, and redemption. This series follows players and coaches through a season where every practice, rivalry, and mistake can reshape what comes next. Sign up to witness the human stakes behind a championship chase.

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10 episodes

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