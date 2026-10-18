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4th and Forever: DeSoto

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In Texas football country, one powerhouse fights to reclaim its standard.

Step inside DeSoto, an elite high school football program in Dallas-Fort Worth with a pipeline that has sent 17 players to the NFL. As the Eagles chase a state title, fierce rivalries, quarterback battles, academic pressure, and the leadership of head coach Claude Mathis reveal what this culture demands. Sign up to see how a community built on football handles every test.

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8 episodes

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