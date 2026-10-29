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Raccoons: Survival Warriors

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On Georgia's barrier islands, young raccoons master life in hostile territory.

Discover how raccoons thrive where many species struggle, from wooded wetlands to human-made spaces on Georgia's barrier islands. Following a litter of four kits, this film reveals the instincts, intelligence, and adaptability that help them find shelter, food, and safety. Sign up to see why this resilient animal has become one of nature's most successful survivors.

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