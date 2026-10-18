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Defenders of the Wild

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See how bold conservation choices shape wildlife's future across continents.

Conservationist Ivan Carter examines the real challenges of protecting wildlife, from elephant management in Africa to habitat restoration and tracking studies in the United States. Each episode reveals how science, fieldwork, and community involvement can change the fate of entire ecosystems. Sign up to follow the hard decisions and practical solutions behind conservation in action.

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13 episodes

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