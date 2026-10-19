Rivers Above the Canopy

95% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Inside the Amazon, trees launch invisible rivers that shape a continent.
Discover how the Amazon's trees pump vast amounts of water vapor into the sky, creating flying rivers that influence climate far beyond the forest. Through field research, atmospheric science, and urgent questions about deforestation, this film reveals why these hidden forces matter to the planet's balance. Sign up to see the science behind one of Earth's most consequential natural systems.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free