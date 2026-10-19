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Rivers Above the Canopy

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Inside the Amazon, trees launch invisible rivers that shape a continent.

Discover how the Amazon's trees pump vast amounts of water vapor into the sky, creating flying rivers that influence climate far beyond the forest. Through field research, atmospheric science, and urgent questions about deforestation, this film reveals why these hidden forces matter to the planet's balance. Sign up to see the science behind one of Earth's most consequential natural systems.

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