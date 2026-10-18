The Secret City

Inside wartime Tennessee, an unseen workforce helped forge the atomic age.

Uncover how 60,000 acres on Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau became a hidden city where thousands labored in secrecy on the first atomic bomb. Through Oak Ridge's rapid rise, strict compartmentalization, and massive uranium enrichment effort, this film reveals how ordinary workers shaped a turning point in World War II. Sign up to see the full story behind one of history's most guarded operations.