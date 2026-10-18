The Secret City

Curiosity Original
95% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Inside wartime Tennessee, an unseen workforce helped forge the atomic age.
Uncover how 60,000 acres on Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau became a hidden city where thousands labored in secrecy on the first atomic bomb. Through Oak Ridge's rapid rise, strict compartmentalization, and massive uranium enrichment effort, this film reveals how ordinary workers shaped a turning point in World War II. Sign up to see the full story behind one of history's most guarded operations.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free