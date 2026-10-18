Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

The Secret City

95% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside wartime Tennessee, an unseen workforce helped forge the atomic age.

Uncover how 60,000 acres on Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau became a hidden city where thousands labored in secrecy on the first atomic bomb. Through Oak Ridge's rapid rise, strict compartmentalization, and massive uranium enrichment effort, this film reveals how ordinary workers shaped a turning point in World War II. Sign up to see the full story behind one of history's most guarded operations.

Love The Secret City? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond The Secret City, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.