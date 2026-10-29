Animals in Superstition

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Behind every omen, an animal story reveals fear, folklore, and survival.
Explore how cats, owls, pigs, magpies, bats, and other animals became symbols of luck, danger, and prosperity across cultures. This film separates myth from fact, showing how old beliefs shaped the way people see wildlife and why those stories still matter. Sign up to uncover the surprising roots and real-world consequences of these enduring superstitions.
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