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Claude Dornier - Pioneer of Aviation

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The engineer who turned flying boats into icons of modern aviation.

Discover how Claude Dornier reshaped aviation through bold engineering, from early metal aircraft design to flying boats that broke records and crossed oceans. This series follows the breakthroughs, setbacks, and historical forces that defined his life and company, revealing why his ideas remained influential far beyond their era. Sign up to see how vision and technology changed flight.

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2 episodes

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