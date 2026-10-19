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Taming the Dragon: America's Most Dangerous Highway

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318 curves, 11 miles, and the peril behind a legendary road.

Discover why a scenic stretch of U.S. Highway 129 became one of America’s most feared rides, drawing motorcyclists with vivid fall color and a brutal challenge. Through the road’s history and some of its most harrowing crashes, this film reveals what makes the Tail of the Dragon so seductive, and so deadly. Sign up to see the full story unfold.

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