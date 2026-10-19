Escape from Brushy Mountain: The Alcatraz of the South

Curiosity Original
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Inside Tennessee's fortress prison, one infamous escape tested stone, wire, and wilderness.
Discover how Brushy Mountain became one of America's most notorious prisons, from its coal mining origins to its fortress walls in the Cumberland Plateau. The film follows the failed 1977 escape of James Earl Ray and reveals why this remote penitentiary earned its fearsome reputation. Sign up to uncover the history, danger, and human stories behind the Alcatraz of the South.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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