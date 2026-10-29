Underwater Wonders Of The National Parks

Curiosity Original
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Dive beneath America’s iconic parks to uncover hidden ecosystems and submerged history.
Look past the famous vistas and discover national parks through their underwater scientific and cultural treasures. From the isolated Devils Hole pupfish to Yellowstone Lake’s rare geothermal features, a B-29 preserved in Lake Mead, and the USS Arizona below Pearl Harbor, this series reveals remarkable stories hidden beneath the surface. Sign up to see how exploration and stewardship bring these places into sharper focus.
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