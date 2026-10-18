Casey's Wild Backyard

Track mountain lions, grizzlies, bison, and rattlesnakes through Yellowstone's wild edges.

Wildlife expert and photographer Casey Anderson brings you close to remarkable animals in and around Yellowstone, from nursing mountain lions and prowling grizzlies to bison trails and rare rattlesnake dens. Each episode reveals how these creatures survive, signal danger, and share the landscape, giving you a sharper, more intimate view of the wild that makes signing up feel rewarding.