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Extreme Wildfire Combat

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Inside the race to outsmart catastrophic fires with science and precision.

As wildfires grow larger and more destructive, this episode examines the advanced tools transforming how crews track, map, and confront fast-moving blazes. Explore drones, infrared vision, mobile command systems, and fire behavior research that could help protect communities and save lives. Sign up to see how innovation is reshaping one of today’s most urgent battles.

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