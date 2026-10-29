Saving the Right Whale

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Inside the urgent fight to save one of Earth’s rarest whales.
This Breakthrough episode examines why North Atlantic right whales are nearing extinction, from ship strikes to deadly fishing-line entanglements. You will see how biologists, first responders, and fishermen use real-time acoustics and new gear ideas to reduce risk and buy the species time. It is a smart, high-stakes look at science in action.
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