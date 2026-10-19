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Coronavirus: Psychology of a Pandemic

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Inside the fear, grief, and solidarity shaping life under COVID-19.

This episode examines the hidden mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdowns, social distancing, and nonstop media reshape daily life. Explore why fear, stigma, panic-buying, and grief emerge in crisis, and how clear communication and community support can help people cope. Sign up to watch a timely, thought-provoking look at the psychology behind a global emergency.

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