The Road To Florida

Curiosity Original
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Plans start at $4.17/month
A coastal highway reshapes Florida through art, tourism, and ambition.
Discover how 545 miles of U.S. Route 1 changed Florida forever, opening its tropical coastline to millions of travelers and fueling explosive growth. Along the way, meet the Florida Highwaymen, Black painters who turned roadside hustle into a lasting visual record of a disappearing landscape. Sign up to see how one road transformed both a state and its cultural memory.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free