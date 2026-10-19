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The Road To Florida

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A coastal highway reshapes Florida through art, tourism, and ambition.

Discover how 545 miles of U.S. Route 1 changed Florida forever, opening its tropical coastline to millions of travelers and fueling explosive growth. Along the way, meet the Florida Highwaymen, Black painters who turned roadside hustle into a lasting visual record of a disappearing landscape. Sign up to see how one road transformed both a state and its cultural memory.

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