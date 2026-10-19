Space Robot Revolution

Curiosity Original
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Meet the machines mapping Mars, landing on comets, and cleaning Earth's orbit.
Explore how robots became the essential pioneers of space exploration, from scout probes and Mars rovers to collaborative machines built for dangerous tasks. The film examines real missions, precision landings, onboard autonomy, and tools that helped reveal water on Mars. Sign up to see how these technologies are reshaping humanity's reach beyond Earth.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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