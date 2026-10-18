Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Silly Sustainability

94% loved this4 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Where backyard experiments expose the strange limits of greener ideas.

This series turns sustainability science into hands-on tests, from making ethanol out of grass to building lumber from waste and even reshaping used pods into shoes. You will see practical principles pushed into wildly impractical scenarios, revealing what works, what fails, and why. Sign up to watch inventive experiments that make complex ideas memorable.

Episode guide

4 episodes

Love Silly Sustainability? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Silly Sustainability, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.