Silly Sustainability

Curiosity Original
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Where backyard experiments expose the strange limits of greener ideas.
This series turns sustainability science into hands-on tests, from making ethanol out of grass to building lumber from waste and even reshaping used pods into shoes. You will see practical principles pushed into wildly impractical scenarios, revealing what works, what fails, and why. Sign up to watch inventive experiments that make complex ideas memorable.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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