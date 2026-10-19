Tyrant: Shakespeare on Power

Curiosity Original
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Shakespeare's darkest rulers expose how private demons can break a nation.
Through Macbeth, King Lear, Leontes, and Richard III, this film examines how fear, delusion, lies, and craving for praise shape tyrants and wound the people around them. It reveals why Shakespeare's portraits of power still feel urgent, turning great drama into a sharp lens on politics, family, and the human mind.
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