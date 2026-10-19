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Telescopes: The Truth is Out There

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From Earth-sized arrays to giant mirrors, telescopes reveal the unseeable.

See how ever more powerful telescopes transformed astronomy, from proving black holes could be imaged to tracing clues toward a possible lost planet. This episode connects iconic instruments, bold engineering, and the discoveries they made, giving you a sharper view of how humanity pushes deeper into the universe. Sign up to watch the breakthroughs unfold.

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